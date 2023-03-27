Spring is the air, and the air is already feeling like it’s June. That being said, now is the time to get out there and soak it up before it's gone. This week we bring baseball, sweet baseball, with the Nashville Sounds opening weekend. Starting this weekend, the whole family can head out for a Saturday Night Blues Jam. It starts early enough to let the little hear a little noodlin’. There’s also an online outdoor contest for the TennGreen Land Conservancy with several options for good times outside. Celebrate the abbreviated spring at Fifth+Broadway’s Easter Egg Hunt on April 2. And if you’re new to Nashville, head on over to Shelby Bottoms with the family to learn more about Nashville nature.
As part of our series on free and cheap things to do with the family, here is our weekly roundup of places to spend time together over the next week:
Nashville Sounds Opening Day
The Nashville Sounds’ opening day is March 31, and for opening weekend, three-game bundles cost $45. It’s not exactly cheap, but it’s a lot of bang for your buck. Look for single-game tickets and more online — Friday’s game begins at 6:35 p.m. Opening Night’s game includes a giveaway and post-game fireworks show.
Saturday Night Blues Jam at Starstruck Farm
On April 1 and almost every Saturday this spring, Starstruck Farm is hosting a Saturday Night Blues Jam with no cover charge. The event is family friendly and folks can sign up to perform in 15-minute slots. Music starts at 7 p.m. and there’s food and drink for purchase.
TennGreen Land Conservancy's Hike-a-Thon
TennGreen Land Conservancy’s Hike-a-Thon is a monthlong virtual fundraising event that supports the protection of our natural areas and encourages people of all ages and abilities to explore the outdoors through friendly competition. The Hike-a-Thon is free and you register online to compete for prizes — there are contests for hikers, paddlers, trail runners, climbers, mountain bikers, nature photographers and more.
Spring Celebration at Fifth+Broadway
At Fifth+Broadway, they’re hosting a Spring Celebration for the whole family. The event will include a property-wide Easter Egg Hunt, face painting, prizes, candy, complimentary Easter baskets for the first 150 children, giant board games and a bunny petting zoo that will be onsite for visitors to enjoy. Some special eggs will feature premium prizes including Nashville Predators tickets, Frist Museum passes, Assembly Food Hall gift cards, and other items from Fifth+Broadway businesses.
New to Nashville
This is an event for the newest members of Nashville to move here. Shelby Bottoms is offering this for folks to learn about local parks, climate, wildlife and “how to get yourself (and your yard) rooted.”
