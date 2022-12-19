You might think the free and cheap events in Middle Tennessee would die down around the holidays, but you’d be wrong. We’ve got a couple food-centric events: This week the Nashville Public Library is hosting an event for budding chefs, and there’s a hike that ends with roasted marshmallows and hot cocoa. If you’re still in the holiday event mood, Winter Wonderland in Springfield will take you through a beautiful lights display either by foot or vehicle, and there’s an event for the holiday-tune lovers among thee. And, last, but not least, there’s an event in Murfreesboro for families whose kids may have asked for an exotic pet for Christmas.
As part of our series on free and cheap things to do with the family, here is our weekly roundup of places to spend time together over the next week:
Winter Wonderland
Get one last look at the twinkling lights. This is the last week to head over to the City of Springfield’s free Winter Wonderland. The display includes thousands of lights and more than a dozen holiday scenes. This is the city’s 22nd year hosting Winter Wonderland at J. Travis Price Park — attendees can either drive or walk through the display from 5:30 to 9 p.m. each evening through Dec. 23.
Kids Flavor Lab
On Dec. 22, budding bakers and chefs are invited to come to the Nashville Public Library’s Bordeaux Branch to make banana oatmeal cookies. The flavor labs incorporate fun and food literacy in an hourlong evening session where kids aged 6-12 can come and practice their skills. Register ahead of time to make sure you get a space. If not, there are several more in January.
Marshmallow Hike
The Owl Hill Sanctuary has announced the rest of its annual Marshmallow Hikes. This is a great excuse to get outside in the cold weather: Take a hike with a guide and then enjoy some roasted marshmallows, hot chocolate and a fire. There are opportunities several days through the end of the year to enjoy this and the cost is $10.50 per hiker. There are hikes in the morning and early afternoon.
A SHAW Family Christmas
This one is also a little more than free, but at $15 a person is not much for a family show around the holidays. SHAW, a six-piece sibling band, is coming to ring in Christmas with holiday classics, favorites and more at the Mockingbird Theater and Bar in Franklin.
My Perfect Pet at the Wilderness Station at Barfield Park
On Dec. 23, Wilderness Station in Murfreesboro is hosting an event to show kids what all goes into taking care of an exotic pet. They’ll go over basic needs for animals like snakes, turtles, and lizards and go through which animals make good pets and which do not. Some of the station’s personal exotic pets will be coming in for a special visit as well.
