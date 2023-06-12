There’s one small sad moment in this week’s list of free things to do, which is that this is the last week to check out Musician’s Corner. The last set of the series is local queen of folk Erin Rae. Don’t forget to check it out before it’s too late.
In Franklin on June 16, you can check out Moana at Pinkerton Park for the ultimate outside singalong with your little ones. There’ll be a celebration of history and community at the Juneteenth Festival in Franklin the next night. If you want to get out for a drive into the country, check out the annual RC Cola-MoonPie Festival in Bell Buckle. And if dad is into tunes, there’s the perfect event for Father’s Day down at Jazz on the Cumberland on June 18.
As part of our series on free and cheap things to do with the family, here is our weekly roundup of places to spend time together over the next week:
Movies in the Park: Franklin
At Pinkerton Park in Franklin, there are two remaining dates to enjoy a free night out watching a movie. June 16, bring the kiddos out for a singalong of Moana and on June 23 Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark provides a family-friendly night for the older kiddos in your crew. Folks can bring their own blanket, chair and snacks for a Friday night family movie. Movies begin at 8 p.m.
Juneteenth Festival
On June 17, Franklin Justice Equity Coalition is slated to host its third Juneteenth Celebration in downtown Franklin. The event is free and begins at 10 a.m. Families can enjoy music, food trucks, a DJ and a Kids Zone. The event is also pet friendly.
Musicians Corner
Nashville’s free concert series Musicians Corner is slated to host its last spate of shows this coming weekend at Centennial Park. This weekend attendees can see Blessing Offor, Bre Kennedy, Abigail Osborn, Gabe Baker, Mandi Mapes, Erin Rae, Coco, Jobi Riccio, SmallTown Strings, Molly Frances, David Vogel, Ryan Neal, Willow Zhu and Khrys Hatch. Over the past few weeks, dozens of artists have performed at Centennial Park. Come out for one last super family-friendly show before it ends.
RC Cola-MoonPie Festival
In Bell Buckle, just south of Nashville about an hour away, the RC Cola-MoonPie Festival offers a fun way to celebrate two southern staples. Visitors come from all over the world and the day includes many contests, including one to find out who came from the furthest distance to enjoy the fest. Thousands of folks will come through Bell Buckle’s small downtown to enjoy a parade, vendors, clogging, dancing, music, food and more. And the drive down there is just lovely once you get off the interstate.
Jazz on the Cumberland 2023
Jazz on the Cumberland Concert Series will be hosting its select Sunday monthly show on Father’s Day in June. Beginning at 5:30 p.m., folks can head to Nashville Cumberland Park next to Nissan Stadium to enjoy some free jazz music. The evening offers local, regional and national players all with a view of the downtown skyline. There’ll be food and drink for sale and a Kids Zone for the youngins.
