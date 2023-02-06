In the first full February free things installment, there are some chances to reflect with the family during Black History Month and some opportunities to learn about and share love for Valentine’s Day. While the Frist can normally be pricey if you’re taking the whole fam, Frist After Five offers the chance to see poetry and live music there in honor of Black History Month. (The hallway galleries are always free, even if you don’t have the funds to dip into the big ones.) The state museum comes through with several chances to hear about Black history in Tennessee. The main branch of the library offers a musical puppet show based on a book by musician Ketch Secor, and the one in Edgehill invites the family for a Valentine’s Day shindig. And at Shelby Bottoms, they’re going to talk about attraction in the animal kingdom.
As part of our series on free and cheap things to do with the family, here is our weekly roundup of places to spend time together over the next week:
Black History Tours
The Tennessee State Museum is hosting several 45-minute Black History Tours throughout the month of February. The tour is family friendly and guides folks through highlights of Tennessee’s Black history. The tour will “outline stories of Black Tennesseans from the frontier to the quest for freedom and from the Civil War to Civil Rights,” according to the museum.
Frist After Five
As part of The Frist’s Frist After Five, they’re hosting several events throughout February to honor Black History Month. Though the museum charges a fee to get into the galleries, every Thursday in February from 6-8 p.m., the museum will have free live music, poetry, local contemporary art and food trucks. On Feb. 9 poetry by Wisdom with a musical performance by Crystal Rose and band; on Feb. 16, poetry by Guru with a musical performance by Quez Cantrell and on Feb. 23, poetry Mama with a musical performance by Raemi.
Lorraine: The Girl Who Sang the Storm Away
On Feb 10, 11, 17, 18, 24, 25 at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., the Nashville Public Library’s downtown location will host this musical marionette show based on the book by Ketch Secor and illustrated by Higgins Bond. The story follows Lorraine and her Pa Paw, who love to play music and sing songs. “When a big Tennessee mountain storm rolls in and their instruments are nowhere to be found, can Lorraine find the music inside herself to get through the fearsome thunder and rain?,” the description reads. The shows are free.
Jr. Naturalist: Animal Courtships
Love is in the air at Shelby Bottoms, but as the nature center points out in their website: “Wild animals don't need Valentine's cards! Every species has their own way of showing off to potential mates, whether it’s showing off bright colors or building far too many nests.” The center will host a youth event outlining exactly how animals show their love and try to attract a mate. This event, which is on Feb. 11, includes a short hike and a craft.
Valentine’s Day Party
At the Nashville Public Library Edgehill Branch on Feb. 14, they’re hosting a free Valentine’s Day Party at 4 p.m. Drop by after school for an evening of Valentine’s Day games, crafts and family friendly fun.
