This week is all about outdoor song, dance and film. Our pals at the Nashville Scene are kicking off their annual Movies in the Park, which is always a great place to take the family. Musicians Corner continues with the family-friendly tunes and vibes. Hendersonville also begins its annual concert series this weekend. Centennial Park is continuing the summer tradition of Big Band Dances, where you can come out and learn some skills or show off your best moves. And then there’s a big day of climbing on construction vehicles to be had down in Rutherford County.
As part of our series on free and cheap things to do with the family, here is our weekly roundup of places to spend time together over the next week:
Movies in the Park
Movies in the Park, which is hosted by the Nashville Scene, begins June 1 at Elmington Park. On that date, they’ll be screening Minions: The Rise of Gru and there are three more movies throughout the summer. There’ll also be snacks from food trucks, drinks, games and giveaways throughout the evening. Attendees are welcome to bring blankets and their own snacks to munch on as well. The event is dog friendly.
Musicians Corner
Nashville’s free concert series Musicians Corner continues this weekend at Centennial Park. This weekend attendees can see Jordy Searcy, Sam Tinnesz, Amy Stroup, Rock Eupora, Saaneah, Tré Burt, Caroline Spence, Maya de Vitry, Karina Daza, Hayes Peebles and more. Over five weeks, 12 shows will host dozens of artists each Friday from 5-9 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. from May 19 to June 17. All shows are at Centennial Park, and the vibe is extremely family friendly.
Summer Concert Series
In Hendersonville, they’re hosting the first weekend of their annual Summer Concert Series on June 1. The series will start at 6:30 p.m. and a show will happen each week through the end of the summer. The stages are set up at Indian Lake surrounded by shops and restaurants. The Billy Gaines Band will kick things off on June 1 and the Vicki Reid Band will play on June 8. Concerts may change the lineup without notice.
Big Band Dances
Every Saturday throughout the summer, there'll be free Big Band Dances at Centennial Park beginning at 7 p.m. The dances are put on by Metro Parks Music and are a multi-generational series where dancers and spectators can enjoy watching or participating in swing and jazz favorites. There are free dance lessons at every performance.
Kid’s Construction Fun Fest
At Lucky Ladd Farms on June 3, they’re hosting a Kid’s Construction Fun Fest. Beginning at 10 a.m., kiddos can come and climb on farm and construction equipment, hammer and drill at activity centers and more. The site will have excavators, a bulldozer, a life size Jenga game and giant Lincoln log building sets. All the farm’s standard attractions are also included. Admission to the construction fest comes with regular ticket purchase to the farm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.