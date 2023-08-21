This week’s compilation of free and cheap things spans from East Nashville down to Murfreesboro and in between.
First, we scope out a carnival in La Vergne if you’ve got a few dollars to spend. Then there’s a huge consignment sale to get all the clothes you haven’t yet for school this year. The last pickin’ party of the summer at Cornelia Fort Airpark is on Aug. 26, and then there’s free jazz in downtown Nashville and a day of free activities at the Discovery Center down in the Boro.
As part of our series on free and cheap things to do with the family, here is our weekly roundup of places to spend time together over the next week:
La Vergne Carnival
The La Vergne Carnival is produced by Crescent City Amusements and will be set up at Veterans Memorial Park from Aug. 24-27. The carnival will be open from 6-10 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and from noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The carnival will have classic foods like hot dogs, funnel cakes, cheese curds, candied apples and lemonade. They will also bring midway rides like the carousel, Ferris wheel, tilt-a-whirl and swings.
Fall KidSale Consignment Sale
This semi-annual consignment sale benefits organizations that empower children and youth. The sale, which is from Aug. 25-26, includes extremely discounted, consigned clothing, toys, baby gear and more. It’s at the Brentwood United Methodist Church, and proceeds specifically fund missions for Brentwood United Methodist Church, Harvest Hands, Room In The Inn and Thembelihle School in South Africa. After each sale, the program is able to distribute between $20,000 and $25,000 to the above ministries as well as to other smaller ministries in need of financial support. It’s too late to consign your things for this sale, but visit bumckidsale.net to learn more about how to consign your family’s lightly used clothing and toys.
2023 Cornelia Fort Pickin’ Party
The last Cornelia Fort Pickin’ Party of the summer is upon us at East Nashville’s Cornelia Fort Airpark on Aug. 26. The night will include local music, craft beer and wine, family activities, food vendors and more. Proceeds for the outdoor summer concert series help to preserve the Cornelia Fort Airpark. This event is open to all ages. Anyone 16 and over will require a ticket for entry — a great deal for the family.
Monday Night Jazz in the Park
Across from the Nashville Public Library downtown, there'll be a free Jazz in the Park set at Church Street Park. Folks can bring their own blanket, grab a chair at one of the tables at the park, and bring some snacks and drinks to the set.
Discover India DayOn Aug. 26 at the Discovery Center in Murfreesboro, admission will be free for a daylong Discover India Day. The event, sponsored by the Nissan Foundation, will include a photo booth, traditional Indian games, Bharatanatyam Dance demonstrations, Rakhi Bracelets and more.
