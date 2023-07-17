Let’s start with a couple ways to keep cool this week: Stay inside by taking your teen to the Play Like a Girl field day in Bellevue or take your smaller kiddos over to the Splash Bash at Lucky Ladd Farms. (There's a way for the adults to stay cool there too!) Or the Country Music Hall of Fame will be keeping it cool with an instrument petting zoo that’s part of regular admission — and admission is free for the youngins. Or heat things up over at Maggiano’s with a kids cooking class. And then there’s the latest iteration of Cornelia Fort Pickin' Party over in East Nashville. It might be a hot night out at the end of July, but the tunes will be worth it.
As part of our series on free and cheap things to do with the family, here is our weekly roundup of places to spend time together over the next week:
Mini Musical Instrument Petting Zoo
Did you know that the Country Music Hall of Fame is free for children under the age of 18 that are from Cheatham, Davidson, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson, and Wilson Counties? Adults accompanying children can also come along for 25 percent off admission for up to two adults. Along with admission on July 22, families can come “bang a drum, pluck a guitar, and strum a ukulele” at the museum’s Mini Musical Instrument Petting Zoo. The event is for all ages.
Kids Cooking Class
Maggiano's is hosting hands-on classes for kiddos where they will decorate their own chef hats, learn basic cooking skills and create their own version of Maggiano’s Mom’s Lasagna to bring home to their family. There will also be a breakfast buffet. Registration starts at 9 a.m. and classes begin at 9:30 a.m. Kids older than 3 years old are welcome, and adults must stay with children who attend.
Splash Bash
The Splash Bash at Lucky Ladd Farm is happening again. Lucky Ladd calls it “the ultimate water-themed event for kids to celebrate the back-to-school season!” The day has several water events, including water slides, a large splash pad area, bubble blast play area, water tables, mini-wading pools and more. Each child will receive a free frozen treat to help keep cool. Students can also enter their favorite teacher in a contest to win a $100 Amazon gift card at the event.
Play Like a Girl Hockey Field Day
Ahead of the Play Like a Girl camp at the Ford Ice Center Bellevue, the center is hosting a free field day event on July 22 at 2 p.m. The event also includes a free learn-to-skate opportunity for girls aged 10 to 15.
Cornelia Fort Pickin' Party
East Nashville’s Cornelia Fort Pickin’ Party is slated for July 22 at Cornelia Fort Airpark. The event is family friendly and includes music, craft beer and wine, kids and family activities, food vendors and more. Kids under 16 do not require a ticket if they attend with a ticketed adult. Proceeds from the show and party go toward revitalization projects at Shelby Park & Bottoms and Cornelia Fort Airpark.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.