As far as off-the-wall fun goes, Tomato Art Fest is about as good as it gets: a whole festival dedicated to the love of tomatoes where people literally dress up like the delicious delight. (It is a fruit, but it will always feel weird to call it one.) This year is the 20th anniversary, so it’s sure to be fun.
Down on the south side of town, Lane Motor Museum is offering rides in select cars with regular admission as part of its Museum Fun Day. Your smallest kiddos will enjoy a trip to the theater for a viewing of the timeless tale of those rascal kittens who lost their mittens. There’s a cheap guided kayak launch in Smyrna. And then Alive Hospice is hosting their camp for young folks who’ve lost those close to them.
As part of our series on free and cheap things to do with the family, here is our weekly roundup of places to spend time together over the next week:
Tomato Art Fest
This East Nashville staple is free to attend and includes a bevy of activities over the span of two days. The festival is in Five Points on Aug. 11-12 and includes art, live music, food, costumes, contests, shopping, kids activities and more. Folks are encouraged to dress up, and this year is Tomato Art Fest’s 20th anniversary. The Push, Pull & Wear Parade kicks off the weekend and it is typically full of delightful displays, floats and costumes.
Museum Fun Day
Lane Motor Museum in South Nashville offers a special museum fun day with regular admission. This day includes free rides in three of the museum’s vehicles: This time it’s in the 1963 BMW 3200S, the 1954 Panhard Dyna Z and the 2003 Renault Avantime. There will also be free vault tours throughout the day and demonstrations of three cars from the museum collection on the museum gallery's main floor.
Three Little Kittens at Nashville Children’s Theatre
The cost is a little higher than our average listed item, but on Aug. 12 Nashville Children’s Theatre will open Three Little Kittens in the NCT Snuggery. It’s a story you know: The little kittens discover they’re missing their mittens. They embark on an adventure to find them before Mother Cat finds out. “This interactive play takes little ones on a journey with unexpected friendships and fun adventures,” the theater says.
Kayak Float
On Aug. 13, The Town of Smyrna is offering a $5 kayak launch from Volunteer Park. Boats, PFDs and paddles are provided, and guides recommend bringing sunscreen, bug spray, a bottle of water and clothes that can get wet. Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Contact mike.kraft@townofsmyrna.org for more information.
Camp Forget-Me-Not
Alive Hospice offers this overnight grief camp, Camp Forget-Me-Not, for any child aged 8-17 who has experienced the death of someone significant in their life. The overnight camp includes traditional camp fun like ziplining, swimming and water slides as well as therapeutic activities with licensed grief counselors to help remember loved ones and make connections with peers who are also grieving. Groups at the camp are formed based on age.
