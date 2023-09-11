There’s no excuse for not getting outside this week. Not just because the hottest of the weather feels behind us, but because there are several outdoor things to do with the kids this week.
La Vergne’s Fall Festival is a good place to start. Jazz on the Cumberland will be an absolute treat in this kind of weather. The Nashville Fair is not free or cheap, necessarily, but there are some deals to be had on weeknights, so check out their prices beforehand and choose your night accordingly. And then there are still some things for the inside kids: the Discovery Center in Murfreesboro has a free admission day and you can get them free admission for The Parthenon by going on one of their Kidsville Saturdays.
As part of our series on free and cheap things to do with the family, here is our weekly roundup of places to spend time together over the next week:
La Vergne Fall Festival
The La Vergne Fall Festival for 2023 is slated for Sept. 16. The morning begins with a parade followed by a daylong outdoor event. At Veteran’s Memorial Park, it begins at 10 a.m. and includes games, food and crafts for sale from local vendors. There are also new crafts for sale from local and regional vendors. The parade begins at Bicentennial Park at City Hall and ends at Veterans Memorial Park, where opening remarks will be given from the Board of Mayor and Aldermen and Parks and Recreation staff.
All Access Night at Discovery Center and Hispanic Heritage Day (Free Day) at Discovery Center
There are two events at Discovery Center that are worth highlighting this week. All Access Night is a time for special-needs families to enjoy the Discovery Center’s exhibits in a sensory-friendly environment. The evening is free, but registration is suggested. There’s also a free day to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. All of the exhibits will be open, and there’ll be special fall activities as well.
The Nashville Fair
The Nashville Fair is ongoing through Sept. 17 and it brings “a nostalgic fair experience with a modern spin to Nashville’s urban core.” Admission to the fair is between $8-10, with added costs for everything from rides, food, games, dinner theater, wrestling, axe throwing, balloon sculpting and karaoke. Kids in Metro Nashville Public Schools receive free admission in the weeknight evenings, so plan your best to get that discount.
Jazz on the Cumberland
Jazz On The Cumberland concert series is held on the third Sunday of the month through October from 5:30-8 p.m. The venue is located at Nashville Cumberland Park where attendees are encouraged to bring their favorite blanket or lawn chair for a night of jazz performances from artists from all over the country. The event is family friendly and pets can come, too. The series features local, regional and national acts, in addition to a “Youth Segment” as part of its Continuing Music Education Series in area schools and colleges.
Kidsville at The Parthenon
Kidsville at the Parthenon is hosting families with children ages 12 and under each Saturday for kid-centric events. Children will begin with crafts, and then there will be storytelling and a Back to Rock exploration of making music with instruments, voices and imaginations. Kids will then make art inspired by their time with the Bach to Rock musicians. Kidsville attendees must register before 11:20 a.m. the day of the event to receive free Parthenon admission.
