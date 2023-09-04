It was touch and go there for a minute with the heat index spiraling out of control, but it’s feeling less and less like a hellscape outside these days. This week we bring you several ways to get the family outside, and we offer hopes and prayers that this bearable temperature trend continues.
The Nashville Fair is not free or cheap, but it deserves a mention. If you’re a big family with small kids, you might save a little by heading to the Middle Tennessee Highland Games & Celtic Festival. (Your smallest will be free.) Kidsville will be both at Musicians Corner at Centennial Park as well as over at the Hummingbird Celebration at Warner Parks Nature Center. And, last but not least, Bell’s Bend Outdoor Center will be hosting a daylong Family Outdoor Recreation Day.
As part of our series on free and cheap things to do with the family, here is our weekly roundup of places to spend time together over the next week:
The Nashville Fair
Beginning on Sept. 8, The Nashville Fair brings “a nostalgic fair experience with a modern spin to Nashville’s urban core.” Admission to the fair is between $8-10, with added costs for everything from rides, food, games, dinner theater, wrestling, axe throwing, balloon sculpting and karaoke. It’ll be going on through Sept. 17.
2023 Middle Tennessee Highland Games & Celtic Festival
The annual Middle Tennessee Highland Games & Celtic Festival is slated for Sept. 9-10. Kids under 5 do not require a ticket, and the event is family friendly. The festival includes opportunities for families to learn, appreciate, preserve, and celebrate Scottish and Celtic traditions for charitable, educational, social and athletic purposes. The highlight of the weekend will be the Scottish Highland athletic competitions. There’ll be a kid’s cultural activity area with mini games and crafts, a Celtic market, a village of Scottish families, continuous live music, Scottish bagpipers, traditional Celtic dancers and entertainment on three stages.
Kidsville at Musicians Corner
Musicians Corner itself is extremely family friendly — it’s a laid back place to let the kids dance and get some wiggles out while enjoying some good tunes. Kidsville will be on deck for the fall iteration of the music festival. There’ll be fitness activities, crafts and educational meet and greets with guests.
Family Outdoor Recreation Day
Family Outdoor Recreation Day is a daylong event including hiking, archery, and rock climbing at Bell’s Bend Outdoor Center. The day will take place on Sept. 9 beginning at 9 a.m. with a nature hike and guides will be available throughout the day, ending with a picnic lunch on the grounds.
Kidsville at Warner Parks Hummingbird Celebration
Kidsville will also be stationed at Warner Parks Nature Center at their Hummingbird Celebration from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 9. Kidsville will be hosting a “Cent in Centennial” weigh station to provide education around how a hummingbird, a penny and other household items clock in around the same weight.
