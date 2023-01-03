As the days get longer, there’s more of a chance to slip in some evening activities outside, as this list reflects. We’ve got a couple things for the indoor kids: a storytime in La Vergne and an architecture tour at the Frist in downtown Nashville. There are ample chances to enjoy the outdoors while learning about the moon or while sipping some special tea at Shelby Bottoms in East Nashville or even by jumping into freezing water in Murfreesboro. And there’s a banned book scavenger hunt that may take you inside and out at the beloved library in downtown Nashville.
As part of our series on free and cheap things to do with the family, here is our weekly roundup of places to spend time together over the next week:
Nashville Reads Freadom Scavenger Hunt
At 10 a.m. on Jan. 7, the Nashville Public Library is celebrating banned books and challenged texts through an engaging scavenger hunt at the main library downtown. Guests are invited to scout around either as a person or with a team and everything will be focused on censored or banned writing or images.
Polar Bear Plunge
At the Boro Beach in Murfreesboro, they’ll open during the coldest season for a chilly time in the pool. The free event is slated to have a DJ, inflatables, a costume contest and fun games for kids. There will also be free hot chocolate, coffee and donuts. Attendees can bring canned goods, as the event will gather items for local food banks.
Architecture Tour
Beginning in January 2023, the Frist will host guests for free every Saturday for an hourlong tour of the building’s architecture. The building, which is styled in art deco, has many stories to tell, and this is a lovely way to check it out without general admission to the museum. And it’ll scratch that itch you’ve always had to ask someone there about the building itself.
Once Upon A Storytime
At 10 a.m. at the La Vergne library, they’re starting the year with a special storytime for children above 2 years old. The event focuses on early literacy by using stories, songs, dancing, rhymes, fingerplays and crafts to engage young ones.
Afternoon Tea and Full "Wolf" Moon Hike
On Jan. 6 in the evening from 6-7 p.m., the Shelby Park Nature Center is hosting a full wolf moon hike. The guided hike will include information about why this full moon is considered a “wolf” moon. Earlier in the day, the center is hosting an Afternoon Tea from 2-3 p.m. with a selection of teas from High Garden Tea, including the Shelby Bottoms Blend. A full day at Shelby Bottoms doesn’t sound bad at all.
