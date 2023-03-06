What do puppets, birds, Dr. Seuss and the Irish all have in common? We’re not sure exactly outside of that your family can catch each and every one of these things this week in and around Nashville.
The Nashville Public Library has some modern spins on classic tales this week. Your budding birder can learn some basics at Owl Hill Nature Sanctuary. This is the weekend to wear your green and get the kids out for a family friendly St. Patrick’s party or two. And Dr. Seuss is on deck at Plaza Mariachi all throughout March for those celebrating the wordsmith this month.
As part of our series on free and cheap things to do with the family, here is our weekly roundup of places to spend time together over the next week:
Aesop’s Fables NPL Puppet Show
On March 10, the downtown Nashville Public Library is slated to present a new take on Aesop’s Fables performed by the Nashville Public Library Puppet Truck. March 10’s performance is the first of several throughout March on Fridays and Saturdays. The show is recommended for children aged 3-10 and includes many different types of puppets.
Naturalist Workshop: Beginning Birding
At the Owl Hill Nature Sanctuary March workshop, they’ll host a Beginning Birding class on March 11. This one is for older family members (above 14), and comes with a small cost of $15. The class will introduce the concepts of spring migration, bird watching and bird identification as well as how to use binoculars and accurately share on online birding apps.
County Sumner Irish Festival
The County Sumner Irish Festival in Castalian Springs is a celebration of all things Irish. The event is held at Bledsoe’s Fort Historical Park where there is an authentic Irish cottage built by Hugh Rogan in the late 1790s in addition to a historic trail that runs alongside a settler cemetery and remnants of a 19th-century spring house. The event will feature live music, dancing, guided hikes, storytelling, craft beer, house tours, kids activities and more. Bring your pets and dress in your best Irish gear for the costume contest.
Celtic Rhythms on Fire Presented by Nashville Irish Step Dancers
Celtic Rhythms on Fire in Williamson County on March 11 and 12 is “a celebration of the rich and vibrant artistry of Irish dance and music,” according to the event’s details. This show does come at a higher cost than this column normally features ($20 per person), and it includes a collaboration between dancers, musicians and singers. The performance will feature the Nashville Irish Step Dancers, who have won numerous Championship awards at the Southern Regional Irish Dance Championship, North American Irish Dance Championship, All-Ireland’s Championship and placed at the World Championship in Dublin, Ireland.
Dr. Seuss Saturdays
At Plaza Mariachi’s Saturday events for children, they’ll be celebrating all things Dr. Seuss throughout March. Bring the kids out for a Dr. Seuss storytime every Saturday in March at noon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.