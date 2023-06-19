We’re all over Middle Tennessee in this week’s list of free and cheap events. Our pals at the Nashville Scene are hosting the last of their Movies in the Park at Elmington Park on June 22. We can’t promise a pop-up wedding will happen again (as one did at one of the previous events this year), but it’ll be magical nonetheless.
You can take your furry family members down to Lucky Ladd Farms for a day of fun. Spring Hill is inviting folks out to experience the city as they round up the best local vendors, organizations and more for a day of fun at Summit High School. And then there’s music down in Williamson County and some magic over at the Hadley Park Branch of the Nashville Public Library.
As part of our series on free and cheap things to do with the family, here is our weekly roundup of places to spend time together over the next week:
Nashville Scene’s Movies in the Park
The last of the Nashville Scene’s Movies in the Park will be hosted at Elmington Park on June 22. Bring the family out to see Lightyear. Before the free movie starts at dark, there will be games, giveaways and snacks and drinks for sale from local vendors. The movies are shown in open caption, and the event is pet friendly.
Pups in the Park: Sunflower Festival
On June 24 and July 8 Lucky Ladd Farms is opening the farm and Sunflower Festival up for folks to bring their furry family members to the farm. On almost every other day of the year, doggies are not allowed on the farm unless they are service animals. Dogs must be on non-retractable leashes on the property and must be on their best behavior. The admission is $10 per dog, and a portion of the proceeds go to local shelters and rescues.
Experience Spring Hill
Several businesses and community organizations will come together at Summit High School in Spring Hill to show exactly what the city has to offer at Experience Spring Hill. On June 24, the event will offer face painting and hair braiding stations, a touch-a-truck display, mobile gaming and virtual reality stations and a bounce house. The event will have dance, music, food and may even have a couple of characters there to meet kids.
Music in the Vines
At Arrington Vineyards on June 24, there will be two free musical performances for guests enjoying wine down in Arrington. Andrew Carney will perform a jazz set at the Hillside stage and the Howlin’ Brothers will perform a bluegrass set at the Barn. The vineyard is family friendly and the perfect place to spend a weekend day if there’s a nice breeze.
Rodney the Magician's Amazing Magic Show
On June 28 at the Nashville Public Library’s Hadley Park Branch, Rodney the Magician will perform his Amazing Magic show at 11 a.m. The show is a comedy magic show with cards, birds, bunnies, audience participation and lots of fun.
