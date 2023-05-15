This week’s free and cheap events include a spectrum of events and no two are alike.
First there are a number of events south of Nashville at Cannonsburgh Village. Basically pick a day and there is something educational or fun going on there. The library downtown will have a number of showings of the Tall Tale Circus, which is good for kids across a wide age group. Pick up a few beauties for the lawn and have the kids help at a Spring Native Plant Sale and teach them the joy of planting the things our local ecosystem does best with. Musicians Corner has weeks and weeks of tunes planned — shows go until 9 p.m. on Fridays, but Saturday everything is sewn up by 6 p.m. And then if you like turtles, there’s a whole day of celebration lined up for those little fellas. Cowabunga!
As part of our series on free and cheap things to do with the family, here is our weekly roundup of places to spend time together over the next week:
May at Cannonsburgh
Nearly every day in May, Cannonsburgh Village down in Murfreesboro is hosting family-friendly events. There will be demonstrations throughout the month on blacksmithing, textiles, live music, art, crocheting and more. All events are free and no registration is required.
Wishing Chair Puppet Show: Tall Tale Circus
The Nashville Public Library downtown is presenting the Tall Tale Circus, which is put on by the Wishing Chair Puppet troupe. This 30-minute musical showcase presents Pecos Bill, Calamity Jane, John Henry and Johnny Appleseed and various types of puppets. All showings are free and are recommended for children aged 3 to 10 years old.
Spring Native Plant Sale
Owl’s Hill Nature Sanctuary will have a selection of native seeds, perennials, trees and shrubs for sale at its annual Spring Native Plant Sale. The in-person event begins at 10 a.m. on May 20, and there is an online presale for any folks feeling antsy about snagging the right plants. Proceeds for the sale benefit the sanctuary as well as the Middle Tennessee Chapter of WildOnes, an organization that promotes the use of native plants in the landscape and the use of sustainable landscaping practices.
Musicians Corner
Nashville’s free concert series Musicians Corner is slated to begin its summer celebration of music on May 19. Alanna Royale, Lilly Hart, the Seratones and Harry Keyworth are slated for opening day, and on May 20, the festival will include Nikki Lane, Jackie Venson, Roanoke, Hobo Cane and Luke Schneider. Over five weeks, 12 shows will host dozens of artists each Friday from 5-9 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. from May 19 to June 17. All shows are at Centennial Park.
World Turtle Day at Shelby Bottoms
One of our favorite pastimes while walking in various parks about town is to see how many turtles are in the water. Shelby Bottoms Nature Center and Radnor seem to be up there with the most turtles, and Shelby Bottoms is hosting its own little party for World Turtle Day on May 23. Come out and celebrate those little hard-backed cuties.
