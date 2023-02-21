We’re in that part of the year where Mother Nature can’t quite decide what’s happening outside. Are we still in winter? Maybe. Luckily, we’ve had enough nice days out between the major dips in temps, and this list reflects choices to stay warm inside or to brave the outdoors and trust that the weather will play nice.
This week we have a free movie for the whole family down in Rutherford County, a sunset stroll at Warner Park or an Almost Spring Wildflower Hike at the Creekside Trailhead. There’s also a special guest coming to Nashville Public Library in honor of Black History Month. And if your family is in need, pre-register for a Community Baby Shower over on Nolensville Road at Plaza Mariachi.
As part of our series on free and cheap things to do with the family, here is our weekly roundup of places to spend time together over the next week:
Family Sunset Stroll
Families with little ones above 6 years old can register now to go on a Family Sunset Stroll on Feb. 23 at Warner Park. At sunset, a guide will hike with folks to look and listen for wildlife activity and other day-to-night happenings in the area. It’s a lovely time of the year to watch the sun go down, and here’s a way to get moving while it’s happening.
Free Family Film
Over in Rutherford County on Feb. 24, the Linebaugh Public Library is hosting a free PG or G rated film. The series, Friday Family Films, follows storytime travels around the world. The film begins at 3 p.m., and all ages are welcome.
Story Time Friends: Featuring Elliott Robinson
On Feb. 24, guest speaker Elliott Robinson will speak at the Nashville Public Library. Elliott runs engagements in the Main Library’s Civil Rights Room, sharing Nashville’s history with “school children, university and graduate students, corporate employees, church members and leadership, community organizations and tourists,” according to the library. His series Triumph Tales was launched during the pandemic as a way to stay engaged with the community.
Almost Spring Wildflower Hike
On Feb. 25 at Beaman Park Nature Center, bring the family out to look for wildflowers at the Almost Spring Wildflower Hike. As the center says “it’s not too early to start looking for ephemeral wildflowers.” The hike begins at the Creekside Trailhead, where a guide will host the group to search for signs of wintergreen, toothwort, bloodroot, hepatica and more.
Community Baby Shower
The Hispanic Family Foundation is slated to host a Community Baby Shower on Feb. 25 from 9 a.m. to noon. Families in need should pre-register to attend the event, where there will be items to help families bring home newborn babies.
