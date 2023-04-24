In the realm of free and cheap this week, we have some entries for continued Earth Day celebrations, a Mt. Juliet carnival, lots of outside fun and some book time for the indoor kids. Independent Bookstore Day 2023 is having a big to-do over at Parnassus Books on April 29. (Always, always support independent bookstores.) You can pay a small price to camp on a Franklin farm with the whole family — think of it as camping lite. It’s a good spot to test the kids’ fortitude for the real thing.
As part of our series on free and cheap things to do with the family, here is our weekly roundup of places to spend time together over the next week:
Toddlers at Travellers Rest Earth Day Program
Travellers Rest Historic House Museum is now hosting a series of 90-minute toddler programs this year. The programs will include storytime, hands-on crafts, snacks and a group activity. Caregivers should plan to stay with their child, and the events are geared toward children from 18 months old to 4 years old. The program on April 29 will be Earth Day inspired.
Family Campout
Southall Farms is inviting your family to spend the night on their farm. Families should bring their own tent, sleeping bags, flashlights, water bottles, insect repellant and chairs. Southall will provide the vibes, a kid’s nature program, s'mores around the campfire and snacks and drinks for sale. The evening on the farm is $25 per family.
Early Bird Spring Nature Fest
Spring Nature Fest begins with a bird walk along the Little Harpeth River Greenway, where folks can learn about the river corridor, which offers a mix of resident, breeding and migrating birds. Registration is required by emailing wpnc@nashville.gov.
Independent Bookstore Day 2023
Parnassus Books has a bevy of happenings on Independent Bookstore Day 2023 on April 29. The celebration of all things local and literary includes author talks, signings, Parnassus coloring sheets, exclusive IBD merchandise and an online auction of signed books and retired Parnassus merch. The day begins with a storytime with Jessica Young for the kiddos, and there’s something for everyone as the day goes on, ending with a signing with Ann Patchett.
Spring Carnival at Providence Marketplace
Over in Mt. Juliet, the Providence Marketplace is hosting a Cinema Circle Spring Carnival. The free, family-friendly event includes trackless train rides, carnival games, photo booth, putt-putt golf, caricature artists and free mini donuts for the first 250 to show up.
