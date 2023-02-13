February is packed with interesting things to do with the family, despite the fact that the month is short on days. The Nashville Public Library is hosting its annual LEGO Contest, and the results will be up for a viewing this week. The whole crew can check out the library in Nolensville for a musical petting zoo that traveled down from Nashville. Mardi Gras must be celebrated, and the Assembly Food Hall offers some options to check that box.
There’s also a chance to participate in the annual Great Backyard Bird Count — if not at the nature center, then possibly just at home. And if your kids are a bit older, take them for a history lesson at Warner Park that includes a hike and three cemeteries.
As part of our series on free and cheap things to do with the family, here is our weekly roundup of places to spend time together over the next week:
LEGO Contest 2023: Public Viewing
On Feb. 16, the public is invited to see entries from the Nashville Public Library’s annual LEGO Contest. This popular contest has been going for a decade, and the community is invited to come and vote on the entries for a crowd favorite category.
Community Pop-up: Musical Petting Zoo at Nolensville Public Library
On Feb. 17 at Nolensville Public Library, the Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum is bringing its Museum’s Musical Petting Zoo to the Nolensville Public Library for a free event. Families can come check out drums, autoharps and banjos, and musicians will be on site to chat and give a presentation on the instruments.
Mardi Gras at Assembly Hall
On Feb. 18, the whole family is invited to a Mardi Gras celebration at Assembly Hall in downtown Nashville. Restaurants in the hall will have some faves from New Orleans and some Mardi Gras inspired items with a twist.
Community Science Spotlight: Great Backyard Bird Count
At Shelby Bottoms Nature Center on Feb. 18, the center is taking part in the annual Great Backyard Bird Count where folks spend the day counting birds in their backyard or in a local park. Once they compile the information, they pass it off to be entered into a database. The event will also check in on other bird counts happening across the world.
Cemeteries Of Warner Park
On Feb. 18, bring your teens and above to check out Cemeteries of Warner Park, an exploration that is exactly what it sounds like. On this guided hike, folks will learn about three cemeteries at Warner Park and hear the history of the families that lived on the land at the park.
