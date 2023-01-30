There are no two events alike in the first February iteration of free and cheap things. We start with a storytime for budding ballerinas, head over to East Nashville for a pair of wetland-centric events at Shelby Bottoms Nature Center. The Tennessee State Park system is offering a scavenger hunt for the whole family focused all around trees. Plaza Mariachi offers the chance to celebrate the Chinese New Year for the group of us having a tough time realizing January is already ending. And there are free haircuts for anyone in your crew on the southeast side of town at the Nashville Public Library.
As part of our series on free and cheap things to do with the family, here is our weekly roundup of places to spend time together over the next week:
Nashville Ballet’s ‘Honk!’
On Feb. 1, the Nashville Public Library’s Goodlettsville Branch is hosting a special storytime for children aged 3-5 to go along with the ballet book Honk! The interactive storytime follows the story of a “ballet-smitten swan who has an unexpected moment to shine onstage with a group of prima ballerinas who, in Mimi’s mind, are simply pretending to be her.”
Groundhog Day Hike and World Wetlands Day
On Feb 2, Shelby Bottoms Nature Center has a pair of events to kick off February. There’ll be a Groundhog Day Hike at the one-mile loop near the center at 5 p.m. And all day Shelby Bottoms will celebrate World Wetlands Day on the grounds, where they’ll showcase the things that live there, how wetlands come together “how they help us, and how we can help them,” according to the center. It’ll be a hands-on experience diving into the local ecosystem.
Tree Scavenger Hunt
At Bledsoe Creek State Park up north of the city, Tennessee State Parks is hosting a scavenger hunt on Feb. 4. The event is free and includes a guided tour where attendees will learn about trees in the park and then test their knowledge. The trail is an asphalt May Wix ADA accessible path and folks should bring their own water and appropriate shoes and clothing for the weather.
Chinese New Year
On Feb. 4, Plaza Mariachi is hosting a belated celebration of Chinese New Year, but it’s never really too late for such a thing. The event begins at 4 p.m. — there’ll be performances, food and more.
Free Haircuts
On a few dates in February, the Southeast Branch Library is partnering with Genesis Career College to bring free haircuts to the community. There are events throughout the month of February, and the program is open to everyone with no appointment necessary.
