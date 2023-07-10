It’s hard to believe school will be starting again in a month’s time. There’s still plenty of time to get in some more summer fun before we lose all the sunlight, though. This week’s roster of free and cheap events in Middle Tennessee includes some Movies in the Park, a whole day of nature play, a yoga class for parents and their little ones, a musical playdate for the whole family at Centennial Park and an expo that’s supposed to answer all (or at least a few) of your childcare questions.
As part of our series on free and cheap things to do with the family, here is our weekly roundup of places to spend time together over the next week:
Movies in the Park
The City of Franklin is hosting a Movies in the Park at Pinkerton Park: Folks are invited to bring a chair or pack a blanket when they come to the park for a free outdoor movie. Movies are slated to begin at 8 p.m. — on July 14, come watch The Emperor's New Groove and on July 21, check out Shrek under the stars.
Nature Play Day
Playing outside is an excellent activity, and it’s even better in an area made specifically for your kiddos to play in. On Friday, July 14, Warner Park Nature Center will unveil the new and improved Nature Play area at Nature Play Day. The event will be facilitated by play leaders who will guide children in creative play using mud, sticks, rocks, movement, make-believe and more. It begins at 10:30 a.m.
Mommy & Me Yoga Class
Come stretch with the tiny ones. Tennessee Integrative Health is slated to host a Mommy & Me Yoga Class outdoors behind the playground at Centennial Park on Saturday, July 15, at 10 a.m. The classes are open to the public, but folks should have their own mat and some water on hand.
The Childcare Expo
This expo on July 15 is really more for the parents, but it’s a good investment of time for the whole family. At the Isaac Litton Alumni Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., childcare providers will be set up to meet parents. Folks can expect information on how to get their children enrolled and what to expect as well as an education in the latest trends in childcare. Admission is free, and there is free childcare on site with games and activities for the kiddos.
Tales at Twilight
Beginning at 6 p.m. on all Fridays in July, Metro Parks Music will offer hourlong family performances of interactive magic, stories, dance and music at the Centennial Park Bandshell as part of Tales at Twilight. July 14 will feature William Crosby, and all Tales at Twilight events are free.
