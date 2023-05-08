There are more than enough ways to celebrate the upcoming Mother’s Day weekend. If you’re looking for something a little less costly, this list has a great spate of ways to spend time with the fam on the weekend. Or dad could possibly hit up the events with the kids while mom does, well, literally whatever she wants. Whatever hits you right. On this list, there’s also one event for folks missing their moms and a storytime with a spectacular local visual artist.
As part of our series on free and cheap things to do with the family, here is our weekly roundup of places to spend time together over the next week:
Strawberry Jubilee Festival
At the Nashville Farmers' Market on May 13, the market will be celebrating all things strawberry. There will be bluegrass tunes from Greenwood Rye, food trucks, strawberry merchandise, and fresh strawberries. There will be a water play area for kids with farm animal props, a plant-potting station, a coloring and chalk area and a strawberry-themed photo booth.
Mother's Day Memorial Wind Chime Workshop
Alive Hospice is hosting a Mother’s Day event for those grieving the loss of their parents. At the event, which is asking for a $5 donation per person for materials costs, attendees will create a wind chime made of found objects, personal mementos and unique tokens that remind you of your mother. “These chimes can be hung on a porch, in a garden, or in another location where they can add music and memories to the air. With each gentle breeze, you'll be reminded of your mother’s love,” the event listing says.
Spring Art Fair
Down in Murfreesboro, Wilderness Station will be hosting a free Spring Art Fair on May 13. Local artists will display and sell artwork that is inspired by nature or made with natural materials. Among the artists are painters, potters, jewelers and wood workers. The event also includes food trucks, and activities for kids. Wilderness Station is a beautiful spot to spend the day before Mother’s Day.
Block Party and Touch-A-Truck
In La Vergne, the city is slated to celebrate its annual Block Party at Veterans Memorial Park as well as a Touch-A-Truck event at the same location on May 13. The Block Party includes food trucks, vendor booths and family-friendly activities. The Touch-A-Truck portion allows kiddos to explore different kinds of vehicles and equipment and meet the folks who work on or operate them: Vehicles at the event will include emergency, construction, military and public service.
Story Time Friends with Omari Booker
On May 15 at the Nashville Public Library in East Nashville, visual artist Omari Booker will host Toddler Tales. Booker, who splits his time between Nashville and Los Angeles, says in the event description that his work is freedom through art and that his young audience should expect to hear that their life and art should reflect their “unique and intrinsic ability to be free.”
