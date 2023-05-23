A sweet aroma filled the air as Tyler Campbell popped corn for his next batch of old-fashioned kettle corn for the Nolensville Farmer’s Market Food Truck Festival on Friday, May 19.
It was his first time bringing his business, Kettle Classic, to the event that took place in the parking lot of The Church at Nolensville.
“I had asked to come out and do the event, and it turned out to be good,” Campbell said. “I’m used to being at the farmer’s market, so I knew I could do it!”
Nolensville Farmer’s Market hosted their eighth annual Food Truck Festival with 13 trucks, live music from Renfrew Trio, and demonstrations from local studio Master Bae Taekwondo.
Nolensville Farmer’s Market marketing manager Kasi Haire shared that planning for the festival usually starts in January when they apply for a permit for the event and begin inviting different food trucks from the Middle Tennessee area.
“We have a rotation of food trucks that are usually at the farmer’s market, but we also have a lot of food trucks that we haven’t worked with in the past. We’re so excited they’re here with us.”
The event introduced new food trucks to the area, giving them an opportunity to spread their name and grow their business. Most businesses encouraged attendees to follow them on social media to find out where they can be found next.
The trucks served food including chicken kebabs with homemade tzatziki sauce, slow-cooked meat tacos, and Chicago-style hot dogs.
Heather Cormier, co-owner of 2 Girls N’ a Hot Dog, started the business providing late-night food options to the streets of downtown Nashville; now they’ve expanded to festivals and private events.
“We’re local to Nolensville, so it’s one of our hometown events that we always love participating in,” said Cormier.
Festival-goers were encouraged to bring their chairs, tents, and empty truck beds for a night of community-style tailgating. Adults could be seen having conversations over their mobile meals or nodding along to the live music, while children ran circles around each other and played, only taking breaks to devour their ice cream or shaved ice.
Nolensville Farmer's Market Board President Daniel Haire explained that the Food Truck Festival donates a portion of the proceeds to the Farmer’s Market every year to raise money for its programs. One program, Kid’s POP Club, allows kids to come to the market once a month and receive bucks to spend on fresh produce.
“It’s just a really great way to introduce new food trucks and new experiences to the community of Nolensville,” Haire said.
