Kids can be curious, and there are many things they may be wondering about, but sometimes even adults aren’t sure how to unpack difficult topics in a way children can learn and grasp. Author Dorena Williamson is planting seeds of change for the next generation one book at a time, with stories for children about diversity, faith, and self-love.
Williamson, a Franklin resident, is a bestselling author who “writes children’s books that adults need, too”. Her latest book, I Know Who I Am, is a collection of affirmations inspired by biblical scriptures, visits to other countries, and her love for her children.
“I want my story to empower, enlighten and encourage,” Williamson said at an event at Landmark Booksellers in Franklin. “It will do all these things and more for children, and adults, too. I’ve had adults tell me we need those affirmations not just to teach the little ones but to be reminded of those truths.”
Like most parents, Williamson used to read aloud illustrated books to her four children. While they have outgrown the books, her passion for educating children about diversity and identity has continued with her own books.
I Know Who I Am features representation from 14 countries including Haiti, India, Korea, Rwanda, Spain, New Zealand, and many more. Williamson considers her book a tool serving as a reminder for kids to embrace their differences.
In modern society, kids are exposed to different messages from the world around them through conversation, literature, and videos. They are faced with challenges against their self-esteem and limited cultural representation — albeit better than in the past.
Since 2021, a growing movement to censor books in schools and libraries has restricted a diverse range of stories for their content pertaining to race, gender, or sexual orientation. According to PEN America, an international network created to protect free expression among literature, bans on books “deny young people the opportunity to learn, to get answers to pressing questions, and to obtain crucial information.”
Williamson believes some people’s fear regarding diverse narratives comes from ignorance, but realizing our shared humanity is crucial to developing a relationship with anyone. Her hope is for children to rise above “ignorance, colorblindness, and apathy.”
“Our lives don’t have to be the same, but if you sat two humans together then they would find something they have in common,” Williamson said. “I think we should focus more on that and not let fear and ignorance take root, because that’s the message we hand down to our children.”
Multiple research studies have shown most children learn behaviors directly from their parents or caregivers.
The classic “Bobo Doll Experiment” performed by Albert Bandura in 1961 was a groundbreaking study demonstrating children’s ability to learn by observing adult behavior. A team of adults would physically and verbally abuse the inflatable doll in front of preschool-age children. They would then mimic the behavior of the adults by attacking the doll in the same fashion. The study explored and proved one practical message: Children learn from adults.
“Things are intentionally handed down to children,” Williamson elaborated further.
“If you, yourself don’t know certain things, you’re going to hand that down. The parent who do know a better way, they hand that down, too. I just want to give each family something positive and healthy, whether they are from my faith or not.”
As a mom with previous roles in counseling and ministry, Williamson wanted to speak into conversations society should be having in our culture. Her other stories include Crowned with Glory, an ode to Black hair, and The Story of Juneteenth, an introduction to the Juneteenth holiday for children.
Williamson hopes children (and adults too) are able to see their shared humanity with others as they learn relevant messages written to enrich their lives and the future.
“They are going to have an opportunity to hear and learn that they are beautiful, and they don't have to compare themselves to anyone else. They are worthy and they are seen,” Williamson said.
