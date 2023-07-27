Franklin City Administrator Eric Stuckey was named City Manager of the Year by the Tennessee City Management Association (TCMA) at the at the 83rd Annual Conference of the Tennessee Municipal League (TML) held at the Renaissance Convention Center in Nashville on Tuesday.
Stuckey has spent nearly 15 years as Franklin's city administrator and more than 30 in public service. Stuckey oversees the nearly 800 City of Franklin employees and, according to the City's news release, has helped develop a 10-year financial plan for capital investments and operations, worked with the Board of Mayor and Aldermen to develop a series of financial policies for the city’s long-term strategic plan, developed a regional partnership for a public safety radio system, developed and implemented a 30-year integrated water plan, and helped deliver a new police headquarters, two new fire stations, and an upgraded and expanded water treatment plant.
“I have had the honor to work with Eric for almost 15 years,” Franklin Mayor Ken Moore said. “For over 12 of those years I have served as mayor and been his direct report. Eric’s public service career spans over 30 years. His service in local government management has encompassed many remarkable opportunities in varying roles. Having served on both the city and county side has given him a unique perspective in his leadership style and accomplishments.”
During Stuckey's time working for the City, Franklin has received numerous accolades including being named the National Civic League’s All-American City, Business Week’s Top 50 Cities for Small Business Start-Ups, an LEED Silver City Designation, and has been named Money magazine’s Best Small Places to Live 10 times. Franklin has also received numerous awards from TML, TCMA, and five awards for top results from the National City Survey.
“Since the day I joined TCMA Eric has encouraged me and served as a mentor,” TCMA president and Paris City Manager Kim Foster said. “I could tell early in my association with Eric that he was a city manager held to the highest of standards, was fair and objective, extremely intelligent and, most of all, was willing to help in any way he could. Eric is always pleasant and willing to offer his guidance.”
Outside of his role with the City, Stuckey has served as a leader in organizations such as the United Way, Williamson County Convention and Visitors Bureau, and at his church, Christ United Methodist Church in Franklin. In addition, he has served in leadership positions with TML and is involved with TCMA, where he served as president from 2019-2020 and on a number of committees.
You can view Stuckey receive his award here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.