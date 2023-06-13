The Franklin Fire Department announced its 2022 award winners last week, honoring the best of the FFD over the calendar year. A complete list of honorees can be found below.
2022 Personnel of the Year:
- Rookie of the Year – Firefighter-Paramedic Josiah Beatty
- Firefighter of the Year – Firefighter Todd Wilson
- Engineer of the Year – Engineer Keith McVoy
- Fire Officer of the Year – Captain Tom Chaffin
- Support Employee of the Year – Administrative Assistant Beth Reeser
Meritorious Service Award:
For being part of the mutual aid swift water rescue team that successfully rescued two adults whose vehicle became submerged in fast moving, deep flood water in Maury County, Tennessee, during severe winter weather on January 19, 2022.
- Battalion Chief Tyler Crews
- Captain Matt Stout
- Lieutenant-Paramedic Max Cook
- Lieutenant Jeff Boggs
- Engineer-Paramedic Joe Burwell
- Engineer Paul Seltz
- Firefighter Ryan Forber
- Firefighter Brittany Greenlee
- Firefighter David Konstant
- Firefighter Jayce Pickle
Phoenix Awards – For helping to save the life of a patient in cardiac arrest:
January 3, 2022
- Captain Tom Chaffin
- Engineer-Paramedic Stephen Astalos
- Engineer Rick Havrilla
- Franklin Police Sergeant Chris Hollingsworth
- Franklin Police Officer Dillon Lipinski
- Williamson Health EMS Field Training Officer/Critical Care Paramedic JD Sloan
- Williamson Health EMS Paramedic Ken Anthony
July 6, 2022
- Captain Scott Mainord
- Engineer-Paramedic Jason Webb
- Firefighter Alex Kozakiewicz
September 14, 2022
- Lieutenant-Paramedic Michael Henry
- Lieutenant Kirk McGee
- Engineer Tommy Anderson
- Firefighter-Paramedic Matthew Engelsdorfer
- Firefighter Andrew Bowden
- Firefighter Wade Parkinson
- Franklin Police Officer 2 David Jenkins
- Franklin Police Officer 2 Joe LeCates
November 4, 2022
- Captain Jose Periut
- Lieutenant-Paramedic Aaron Sherwood
- Lieutenant Josh Thomas
- Firefighter Clint Meadors
- Firefighter Nicholas Riley
- Firefighter-Paramedic Daniel Smotherman
- Firefighter-Paramedic Daniel Willems
Deployment Award:
East Tennessee wildfire – March 30-April 2, 2022
- Captain Matt Stout
- Lieutenant Kirk McGee
- Firefighter-Paramedic Brad Kamau
- Firefighter David Konstant
- Firefighter James Ruffin
