The Franklin Fire Department will host an open house on Saturday along with a memorial ceremony recognizing the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
The event will open with the memorial service at 10 a.m. followed by an open house until 2 p.m. where the public can take tours of Franklin Fire Station 7, see emergency equipment demonstrations, a live burn, and enjoy free hot dogs and ice cream.
Franklin Fire Station 7 is located at 1972 John Fitzgerald Drive.
