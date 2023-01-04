The Franklin Fire Department will offer four free CPR classes in February.
According to an FFD news release, the non-certification CPR classes will be held on Saturdays, Feb. 4, 11, 18 and 25, from 9 a.m.-noon in Franklin City Hall's training room.
The classes are being held in conjunction with American Heart Month, and participants will learn adult, child, and infant CPR, how to use an automated external defibrillator (AED), and how to relieve choking.
The classes are recommended for those who are 12 years of age and older.
Register online here or call the Franklin Fire Department at 615-791-3270.
