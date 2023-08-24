After making it's grand opening in June, The Franklin Flea Market is set to return to the Williamson County Ag Expo Park in Franklin on Sept. 16-17.
The indoor/outdoor market will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.on Sunday, Sept. 17. Admission is free, while parking is $5 per vehicle.
More than 400 vendor booths from over a dozen states will once again be featured at the market, providing a number of goods including antiques, collectibles, arts and crafts, clothing, boutique, jewelry, electronics, and more. The booths will be located in the Callicott Arena on the concourse and the carpeted arena floor, as well as in the covered Manier Arena outdoors.
The market, located 4215 Long Lane, will also feature food trucks, axe throwing, and other activities for attendees.
Visit TheFranklinFleaMarket.com for more information.
