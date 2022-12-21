A Franklin girl living with cancer has had her selfless wish granted of helping dogs in need with the assistance of Tractor Supply Company.
9-year-old Caroline Lantz was diagnosed in 2017 with Neuroblastoma, a rare cancer that develops in nerve tissue, and while she recently completed a two-year clinical trial 2021, she relapsed earlier this year, but has been focusing on her dream of caring for animals in need.
On Tuesday, Lantz took part in a shopping spree at the South Franklin Tractor Supply store to benefit Heaven Can Wait Animal Rescue and Sanctuary, a Franklin-based nonprofit that is committed to rescuing and providing a safe haven for sick, neglected, injured and homeless animals.
According to a news release, the shopping spree was made possible through The Tractor Supply Company Foundation, a charitable organization formed in 2020 "committed to supporting vibrant rural communities for all by investing in the future of the Out Here Lifestyle through today’s youth, helping close the rural digital divide and being a good neighbor in the communities Tractor Supply calls home."
Lantz and her brother, Andrew, selected dog food, dog toys, treats and other accessories for the animal rescue, while Tractor Supply also surprised both children with an assortment of toys and apparel befitting of the “Out Here” lifestyle.
“I don’t understand why any dog is ‘unadoptable,’ because every dog has a heart,” Lantz said. “This shopping spree was so much fun because people heard my wish for these dogs and made it come true.”
The surprise was the brainchild of Angel Heart Farms Executive Director Tracy Kujawa. Angel Heart Farms is where Lantz rides horses.
“Caroline is amazing. She is my girl,” Kujawa said. “As soon as I heard what she wanted to do I decided I was going to make it happen. Nothing was going to stop me. She is such a sweet and brave girl.”
To further support these organizations in their important work, Tractor Supply and its foundation surprised both Heaven Can Wait Animal Rescue and Sanctuary and Angel Heart Farms with donations.
“Caroline could have wished for a trip anywhere in the world, or a shopping spree for herself, but instead she is focused on helping local animals in need,” Tractor Supply Foundation manager Marti Skold-Jordan said. “From her infectious smile to her positive spirit, she is a true inspiration to all of us, especially during this holiday season.”
