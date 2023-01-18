The City of Franklin is seeking the public's help in naming one of Franklin's newest residents -- a snowplow.
According to a news release, the city is accepting name reccommendations through Jan. 31, with submissions to be reviewed starting on Feb. 1, which will then be followed by a public voting period on a selection of names.
The official name will be revealed on Feb. 9, with rules for submitting a name listed below.
- The submission form will be open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at www.franklintn.gov/snowplow
- Each person may submit only one name.
- Submissions are limited to no more than 30 characters (including letters and spaces).
- Gosh darn it, nothing vulgar please. Any submissions that include profanity or other inappropriate language will not be considered.
- Politically inspired names (including phrases, slogans or plays on politicians’ names) will not be considered. Naming snowplows is meant to be fun and lighthearted, so we're going to keep this contest nonpartisan and nonpolitical.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.