The Williamson County Library will host a Chinese New Year dance performance on Suday, Feb. 5.
The free event will see a performance from the Chinese Arts Alliance of Nashville and Dance Nashville, including Choreographer/Artistic Director Jen-Jen Lin.
According to a news release, dances will include the big drum, TaiPing drum, flower drum, Chinese contemporary dance, and an indigenous dance of Taiwan, as well as a a demonstration of Tai Chi Fan 52 form.
Registration is not required, and the event will take place in a meeting room at the Franklin main branch. More information can be found here.
