Franklin Makers Market

Franklin Makers Market, a free craft fair composed of local artisans, is set to take place on June 11 at the Factory at Franklin. 

The one-day event will be located under the sheds at the Factory, which can be found at 230 Franklin Road, Franklin, TN 37064. The market will run from noon to 4 p.m. The family-friendly event is open to the public, and tickets are not required. 

60-plus local, curated artisan makers of art, jewelry, food, crafts, health and beauty products, clothing, and more will be featured at the market.

Activities also include: 

For more information, visit FranklinMakersMarket.com and follow on Instagram and Facebook @franklinmakersmarket. 