Franklin Makers Market, a free craft fair composed of local artisans, is set to take place on June 11 at the Factory at Franklin.
The one-day event will be located under the sheds at the Factory, which can be found at 230 Franklin Road, Franklin, TN 37064. The market will run from noon to 4 p.m. The family-friendly event is open to the public, and tickets are not required.
60-plus local, curated artisan makers of art, jewelry, food, crafts, health and beauty products, clothing, and more will be featured at the market.
Activities also include:
- InstaBurst Photos Photo Booth Shasta Camper
- Complimentary 15 minute massages from Koi CBD
- Champagne tastings at the Martini & Rossi Bubbly Bar
- Live music from local band Incognito Cartel
- Linked by Silk & Honey Permanent Jewelry services
- Food available for purchase from Whitney Cookies, Haute Wheels, Nash Dogs, and Vee’s Chick-N-Cones
- Brunch Themed Cocktails and beer featured at the Craft Cocktail Bar - Gran Centenario Paloma, Pickers Vodka Pink Lemonade, Martini & Rossi Mimosa, Modelo Oro, and Corona Premiere
- Better Than Booze Mocktail Samplings and coffee available for purchase from Next Door Coffee
For more information, visit FranklinMakersMarket.com and follow on Instagram and Facebook @franklinmakersmarket.
