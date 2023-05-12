When producer Tim Zajaros moved from Hollywood to Franklin around this time in 2022, it didn't seem like a drastic change considering Chris Lemole, the other co-founder of Zajaros' production company Armory Films, had recently moved to Delaware. It may be more known for the music business than it is the film scene, but at least Middle Tennessee has a major entertainment industry presence.
Zajaros, who grew up in the Detroit area, moved out to Hollywood to pursue a film career after spending some time at an automotive marketing company in his hometown.
He never intended to work in the film business, but after experiencing what felt like an "Office Space scenario," in reference to the 1999 film that deals with workplace malaise, Zajaros decided to work on some small productions in Michigan before eventually making the jump from the Midwest to the West Coast.
"It gave me a perspective early on about money and what really makes you happy," Zajaros said. "I always had this fear of -- I wasn't necessarily in a small town, but a smallish town -- where you can have a lot of people that get stuck."
Zajaros worked his way up the ladder in Los Angeles, ultimately reaching the point of being able to fund films like the Oscar-winning Mudbound and the indie sensation The Peanut Butter Falcon with his producing partner Lemole.
"A lot of times we gravitate towards stuff that's original that we haven't seen in a while, or at least a creative way to tell a familiar story," Zajaros said.
That sort of thinking has led Zajaros to the Armory's latest production - Fool's Paradise. The film is the directorial debut of actor Charlie Day, who also wrote and stars in the movie.
The film boasts a deep cast of familiar actors including Ken Jeong, Ray Liotta, Kate Beckinsale, John Malkovich, Jason Sudeikis, Common, Edie Falco, Adrien Brody, and more. And despite technically being a first-time director, Day has extensive filmmaking experience having written and produced several episodes of the long-running sitcom he stars in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.
But even with all that goodwill built in, it was tough to get an original comedy a theatrical release in the current film climate.
"If it's something that doesn't have another comp, it scares studios, it scares distributors," Zajaros said. "Every movie that we've done has been tricky. Nothing has been easy. It's always been a hard sell."
Their determination paid off as Fool's Paradise is getting a wide release, opening in theaters nationwide on Friday, May 12.
"if you would've told us that eight months ago, we would've been like that's never going to happen," Zajaros said.
Zajaros and Lemole fought for the film to be released theatrically because they believed it appealed to a wide range of potential filmgoers.
"I think for a movie to be really successful, you need to feel something. You need to engage people and grip them through their emotions," Zajaros said. "It's a fun movie. It's a unique story. It's not something that you've seen."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.