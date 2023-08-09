Pinkerton Park has a new book along the Storybook Trail.
Why Should I Walk? I Can Fly! by Ann Ingalls is now displayed for children to read as they walk around to the seventeen installations.
Franklin's City Parks department and Friends of Franklin Parks partnered to create the trail.
"Its a great way to get kids out in nature, kids reading, on the trails, so we are really proud to do this," Torrey Barnhill, executive director of FOFP, said.
Facilities superintendent for the city of Franklin Kevin Lindsey said this is the third update to the trail since its creation around 2015.
Franklin Mayor Ken Moore and Aldermen Brandy Blanton and Matt Brown were all in attendance at the trail's ribbon-cutting ceremony.
