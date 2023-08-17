Following the return of its repertory movie series this summer, The Franklin Theatre has announced it's selection of holiday movies for the Halloween and Christmas seasons.
The Fear Fest! series features a number of spooky favorites beginning on Oct. 9 with the Oscar Best Picture-winning The Silence of the Lambs.
For those not as into ghouls and goblins, the Christmas lineup kicks off on the weekend after Thanksgiving with a number of festive classics.
Below is the already-announced portion of the lineup for the fall and winter. Check back for updates as more screenings are announced.
The Silence of the Lambs - Oct. 9
Coraline - Oct. 22
The Addams Family - Oct. 22
The Blair Witch Project - Oct. 22
Rock & Roll Monday Special: Trick or Treat - Oct. 23
Zombieland - Oct. 26
Hocus Pocus - Oct. 28
A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors - Oct. 28
The Rocky Horror Picture Show - Oct. 30
Psycho - Oct. 31
Halloween - Oct. 31
The Muppet Christmas Carol - Nov. 25, Dec. 16
Christmas Vacation - Nov. 25-27, Dec. 3, Dec. 20
Scrooged - Nov. 25
The Polar Express - Nov. 26
Jingle All the Way - Nov. 26, Dec. 23
Elf - Nov. 65, Dec. 18, Dec. 20
It's a Wonderful Life - Dec. 4, Dec. 24
Miracle on 34th Street - Dec. 9, Dec. 21
Home Alone - Dec. 9
The Santa Clause - Dec. 10, Dec. 22
White Christmas - Dec. 19
Die Hard - Dec. 20
