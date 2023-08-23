The Franklin Theatre has announced the lineup for its Songwriters Series for the rest of 2023.
The series, launched in April 2023, provides a showcase for local songwriters in Williamson County across various genres and levels of experience.
Two-time Grammy award winner Kristian Bush, one of the co-founders of country group Sugarland alongside Jennifer Nettles, will perform on Aug. 31.
Longtime country songwriters The Warren Brothers are set to perform on Sept. 21. The duo have written for the likes of Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Taylor Swift, Toby Keith, Keith Urban, Martina McBride, Dierks Bentley, Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton, Chris Young, and more.
On Oct. 19, Grammy-nominated Autumn McEntire, three-time reigning Arkansas Country Music Awards Female Vocalist of the Year Mae Estes, and chart-topping songwriter Marti Dodson will perform.
Nov. 16 will see Grammy nominee Sierra Hull, two-time Grammy winner Jim Lauderdale, Grammy nominee Bobby Tomberlin, and celebrated session musician and solo artist Lillie Mae perform.
Finally, on Dec. 14, the Songwriter Series will close out 2023 with a trio of chart-topping songwriters: Adam Sanders, Adam Craig, and Jordan Walker.
All shows will begin at 7:30 p.m. More information and tickets can be found here.
