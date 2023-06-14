The Franklin Theatre and the Nashville Film Festival have announced a collaborative Tennessee Short Film Showcase, which will take place on Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Franklin Theatre.
“As always, we are excited to collaborate with our friends at the Nashville Film Festival,” Franklin Theatre Managing Director Eric Dilts said in a release. “The Franklin Theatre has been a home to movies in Williamson County, Tennessee since the summer of 1937. Movies are our heritage, and it is an honor to be able to show movies produced, directed, and filmed in our home state of Tennessee.”
The event is set to feature eight short films directed by local filmmakers:
- Bury Me at Taylor Hollow directed by Orion Pahl;
- La Sirena directed by Matteo Servente;
- Ten by Ten directed by Jami L. Bennett;
- Hermie directed by Jonathan Becker & Anthony Pitsilos;
- Champagne For One directed by Seth Iliff;
- Carthage House of Beauty directed by Allison Inman;
- A Family That Steals Dogs directed by John C Kelley
- Porch Pirates directed by Zack Frost and Jeremy Frost.
A Q&A session with the filmmakers will take place following the presentation of the eight films, all of which have been deemed official selections in recent editions of the Nashville Film Festival.
”We’re excited to partner with the Franklin Theatre to showcase some of our favorite local shorts from our recent festival seasons,” NashFilm’s Programming Director Lauren Thelen said.
“It's important to continually champion Tennessee based independent filmmakers by offering additional platforms for viewing and conversation throughout the year. This event is an amazing way for audiences and filmmakers to connect and celebrate the films that are being created here.”
Tickets are on sale here, and through the Franklin Theatre website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.