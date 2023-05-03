The Downtown Franklin Rotary Club will host their fourth Jockeys and Juleps Kentucky Derby party this Saturday, May 6.
The annual event is presented by Medical House Calls and will be held from 4-10 p.m. at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm. Tickets are still available online here.
“Jockeys & Juleps is the premiere Kentucky Derby event in Williamson County,” Event Co-Chair Lorrie Graves said in a news release. “There’s not a better place to watch the derby than under a tent on the grounds of Harlinsdale. We are looking forward to an evening of great racing, fun and fellowship…all to support local charities.”
According to the news release, funds raised from Jockeys and Juleps will benefit the Downtown Franklin Rotary Charitable Foundation, which provides grants and financial support to local and international charities, including the Davis House, Hard Bargain Association, My Friend’s House, GraceWorks, Bridges and more.
Tickets include:
- Kentucky Derby viewing on large TV’s
- Dancing to the music of The Downtown Band
- Derby-themed food from Daily Dish
- Open bar
- Bourbon tastings
- Valet parking
- Silent and live auctions, and more
The event is also co-chaired by Jill Luna and will be held under an equestrian-themed tent near the main barn at Harlinsdale.
Medical House Calls is the presenting sponsor, Raymond James is the Rich Strike sponsor, and Luna Custom Homes and Uncle Nearest/Black Dog Cigars are the Strike the Gold sponsors.
The Smarty Jones sponsors include Jamie Villers, HealthMarkets, Storage Systems Unlimited, Sugaring NYC, Thompson Burton Law and Southern Events.
The Charismatic sponsors are Air Conditioning Services, Brandymade Events, Renasant Bank and Williamson Health.
Affirmed sponsors are SmartBank, Cornerstone Development, Lyons Ford, SAFE-T-COVER and Geny’s Flowers.
Media sponsors are Southern Exposure Magazine, Williamson Herald and Your Williamson.
