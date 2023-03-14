The seventh annual Kids Art Festival of Tennessee will return to Franklin’s Pinkerton Park on Saturday, March 25, and the festival is currently accepting art submissions.
Kindergarten-12th grade artists can submit up to two pieces to the festival's juried exhibit through March 20, with complete rules available online here, and winners will have their work displayed at Franklin’s City Hall throughout the summer.
The free festival will take place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. featuring live stage performances, art stops and much more, with volunteer opportunities still available.
The 2023 festival is presented by the City of Franklin Parks and is sponsored by Big Blue Marble Academy and Donna Brevard Zeitlin Sotheby’s International Realty and New Hope Academy, with supporting partners including Dreams Do Come True Princess Parties, Williamson County Cultural Arts Commission, Williamson County Parks and Recreation, Shuff’s Music, Twine Graphics and the Williamson Herald.
