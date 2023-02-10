The City of Franklin's snowplow has a new name following community voting, with "Scoop Dogg" earning the most votes.
The name references West Coast rapper and entertainer Snoop Dogg, and now "Scoop Dogg" will be working the streets of Franklin on snowy days.
According to a city news release, more than 300 citizens submitted names for the contest, with 2,120 total votes cast.
"Scoop Dogg" was submitted by citizens Jana Case, David McKay, Molly Ayers and Linda Locke, and earned 28.21% of the votes, with "PlowaBunga" and "Rhinestone Plowboy" earning 25.85% and 17.31% respectively.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.