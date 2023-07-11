The Friends of the Brentwood Library will hold a used book sale Friday through Sunday featuring hundreds of books and other media.
The sale will take place at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library on Friday, July 14, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturday, July 15, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Sunday, July 16, from 1-5:30 p.m., when everything will be half-price.
The sale includes current fiction, children's books, puzzles, games, DVDs, artwork and more.
The FOBL also sells books everyday online here, and more information about the group, including how to become an FOBL member, can be found here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.