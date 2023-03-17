The Friends of the Brentwood Library will hold their spring book sale March 31-April 2.
According to an FOBL news release, the event will feature a wide variety of books including large collections of World War II history, true crime and religious titles, as well as games, puzzles, CDs and DVDs.
The sale will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, March 31, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, and from 1-5:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 2, when items will be half-priced.
Special members-only shopping hours will take place on Thursday, March 30, from 2-5:30 p.m., and anyone interested in becoming a FOBL member can do so online here.
