The Friends of the Brentwood Library will host their first used book sale of 2023 from Jan 20-22.
This sale will offer a huge selection of books, puzzles, music and games.
Book sale hours:
Jan. 20, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Jan. 21, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Jan. 22, 1-5:30 p.m.
There will also be special members-only hours on Friday, Jan. 19, 2-5:30 p.m., and items on Sunday, Jan. 22, will be half-priced.
Anyone interested in becoming a member can do so by joining at the door or by visiting the FOBL website here.
All vintage books will be discounted to $3, and on Friday and Saturday, mass market paperbacks are only 50 cents each.
The FOBL also sells books every day online here.
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road.
