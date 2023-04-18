In response to last month's Covenant School shooting that left seven dead, people and organizations across Nashville have come together to organize fundraisers for the victims' families and for The Covenant School community.
On Wednesday, April 12, Belmont University and local author Annie F. Downs hosted A Night of Joy Celebrating The Covenant School, a concert featuring a full slate of high-profile musicians performing at Belmont's Fisher Center.
Among those performing at the event were Carrie Underwood, Ketch Secor of Old Crow Medicine Show, Thomas Rhett, Natalie Hemby, Chris Tomlin, Ellie Holcomb, Tyler Hubbard, The War and Treaty, and Dave Barnes, whose three children all attend Covenant.
All proceeds from the concert went toward Covenant’s students, staff and families.
Local business owner Youstina Saad partnered with Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More in Green Hills to create a t-shirt honoring all six victims as well as celebrating the Metro Nashville Police Department.
The shirts can be purchased at an online shop or in-person at Nutrishop of Bellevue, of which Saad is the owner. All proceeds will go to both The Covenant School and the MNPD.
The Predators also partnered with the Tennessee Lottery to bring 200 teachers and their families to the April 13 game against the Minnesota Wild in support of the teaching community following the shooting.
The Tennessee Titans partnered with the NFL to donate $100,000 to Covenant Fund.
In a similar-but-different act of fundraising, local musician Margo Price, who performed at the community vigil held downtown for the Covenant victims and whose alleged megaphone became a notable part of the gun reform rallies, made a shirt in support of the Tennessee Three. All proceeds go towards Moms Demand Action and Team Enough, two organizations seeking to end gun violence.
