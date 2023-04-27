There’s nothing more satisfying than browsing through bookshelves, and enough people agree that Independent Bookstore Day has become a nationwide celebration.
Local bookstores are essential community hubs that foster culture, curiosity and a love of reading, and Nashville is blessed with several bookish sanctuaries. These places of refuge, escapism and education can only flourish when the community stands with local businesses (RIP, Davis-Kidd Booksellers).
Luckily, quite a few of those local spots have plans for the 10th annual Independent Bookstore Day. Parnassus Books, a longtime Green Hills staple, has an all-day celebration planned, featuring author appearances, exclusive IBD merchandise and an online auction.
The simply named The Bookshop is a newer space in East Nashville, but arguably no less beloved — a rising indie tide lifts all hardback boats. The Bookshop is celebrating all day as well, offering exclusive merch (in limited quantities) and giveaways galore, including a certain number of free “No Shelf-Control” iced drinks from neighboring Hanna Bee Coffee.
No word yet on IBD plans at Novelette or Fairytales Books, but support our local indie booksellers nonetheless! And if you aren’t able to make it out on Saturday, you can always support indies — from the comfort of your reading nook du jour — at BookShop.org. All day at various locations.
Check out the full schedule for Saturday's author appearances at Parnassus:
10:30 AM - Storytime with Jessica Young
11:30-12:30 PM- Signing line with Tyler Merritt
2:00-3:00 PM - YA author signing with Julian Vaca, Erica Waters, and Jeff Zentner
3:00-4:00 PM - Romance author signing with Lauren Kung Jessen and Sarah Adams (Special offer! We will have copies of Sarah Adams's upcoming book, Practice Makes Perfect, for sale during the event. Get your copy three days before official release! In store only.)
4:00-5:00 PM - Signing line with Ann Patchett
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.