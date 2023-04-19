A GoFundMe fundraiser is raising money for a Franklin firefighter who was "seriously injured" in an April 11 training accident.
As previously reported, Captain Scott Mainord, a 29-year veteran of the department who is assigned to Station 6, climbed a ladder from the ground onto a second-story roof during an on-duty training drill and fell while transitioning from the ladder to the roof.
Mainord was hospitalized at Vanderbilt University Medical Center with unspecified injuries, where he remains in stable condition. But, according to an updated news release, he "has a long road ahead," and now the public can help support the Mainord family here.
"He is in stable condition but has a long road ahead. There are a lot of things that Captain Mainord won't be able to do for a while. Captain's wife, Michelle, will also have to be off from work... on top of having to possibly make some modifications to their home. This is where we come in. This fundraiser is to help them cover the cost of any household bills and minor home modifications as he recovers from his injuries. All positive thoughts and prayers are welcome," fellow firefighter and fundraiser organizer Alex Enochs said.
According to FFD, the City of Franklin and the Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration (TOSHA) are investigating the accident "to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future and improve workplace safety and health."
