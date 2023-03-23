Brentwood-based podcast "Got It From My Momma" launched in November 2022 and four months later, its growing in popularity.
The podcast is created and hosted by Brentwood resident Jennifer Vickery Smith, featuring interviews with moms of entertainers.
Smith is well known in Williamson County as Brentwood Academy’s Media and Content Manager in addition to her 20 years of media and journalism experience.
The podcast's debut season focuses on moms of country music artists like Thomas Rhett, Kelsea Ballerini, Lauren Alaina and more.
Smith is also the mother of country musician Conner Smith whose 2021 single "I Hate Alabama" has seen viral success online and who made his Grand Ole Opry debut in 2022.
“Six months ago after Conner’s Opry debut, I mentioned to friends how awesome it would be to talk with other artists' moms about watching your child’s dreams come true, and the excited yet kind of scary feeling of seeing them catapult into the spotlight -- the joy, the worry, and how important it is to rely on your faith and pray a lot,” Smith said in a November 2022 social media post.
“Fast forward a couple of months and my living room turned into a studio,” Smith continued. “I’ve had the most awesome conversations with women I admire. The moms on my couch have become friends, and I’m so excited for you to meet them and hear stories that only a momma can tell.”
The podcast has risen to the top 10% of all Buzzspout podcasts and top 30 on Apple music podcasts, with episodes featured in People Magazine and US Weekly and is set to join a major podcast network this spring.
"Got It From My Momma" is available on major platforms including Apple, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart, and YouTube, with more information available here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.