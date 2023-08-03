GraceWorks celebrated the opening of their new Volunteer Center on July 25, a dedicated space and resource to the hundreds of volunteers who help the organization succeed.
The ribbon-cutting event included representatives from Williamson, Inc. as well as dozens of community members and leaders.
In 2022, GraceWorks extended their lease at the Southeast Parkway location, while they continue their search for an expanded permanent home.
The non-profit has been serving Williamson County and surrounding areas with food, shelter and other support services such as rent and utility assistance since 1995.
They also operate a thrift store and both a permanent and a mobile food pantry.
“There are so many different organizations that allow us to really meet the needs of those who come to us,” GraceWorks CEO Valencia A. Breckenridge said. “We are nothing without our community support; We are your community resource center, neighbor serving neighbor through the power of God’s grace.”
A plaque has also been placed in the volunteer center in memory of William Michael Cherry Jr., a Franklin High School student who died in an accident in 2021 after the Cherry family donated resources and time to the project.
Breckenridge said that they “engage about 270 volunteers a week,” calling them the “lifeblood” of the organization which saves them more than $1 million a year in operating costs.
