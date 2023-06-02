Local residents will have another chance to support the Covenant community later this month as the Gulch restaurant Two Hands is holding a fundraiser following the March 27 shooting that claimed the lives of seven people.
“Two Hands to Give: A Night Out to Support” will take place on Monday, June 26 from 6-9 p.m. at the restaurant, which is located at 606 8th Ave S Store 400 in Nashville.
Tickets, which can be purchased here, are $65 and include passed appetizers, a welcome glass of Prosecco and live music performances. A portion of all ticket sales and 10% of additional food sales will be donated to Covenant survivors through The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.
Additionally, The Spark Collection will be on-site to provide permanent welded jewelry with 10% of jewelry sales going to support Covenant survivors.
