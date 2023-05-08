The eighth annual Handmade Nashville Spring Arts and Crafts Show will take place in Bellevue this weekend.
The free family and pet-friendly event will take place from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. in Bellevue's Red Caboose Park boasting more than 70 vendors.
Arts and crafts vendors include Lucky Nugget Candles, Ida Mae’s Jams, Dee Dee’s Organics, and Yellow Arrow Ceramics among many others.
Food trucks including Tasty and Delicious Burgers, Eden Place, Fryz Wit Dat, and Livvi's Lunchbox will be on site as well as live entertainment by Hippie Radio and Bach to Rock.
The Red Caboose Park is located at 656 Colic Jeanne Road in Nashville, and more information about the Handmade Nashville Spring Arts and Crafts Show can be found on their Facebook event page.
