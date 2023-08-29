The Heritage Foundation announced the 2023 Preservation Award winners on Tuesday following an awards ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 26.
The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County’s sixth annual Preservation Symposium took place at the History & Culture Center of Williamson County in Franklin.
The Preservation Awards recognize "rehabilitation, restoration, preservation, and craftsmanship of residential and commercial structures that complement the historic character of Williamson County."
“Each year, we are proud to recognize individuals and organizations, who through their commitment, dedication, and hard work, complete projects that complement and contribute to historic preservation in our county,” Senior Director of Preservation and Education Rachael Finch said. “As Williamson County continues to grow, the dedication by these winners to the preservation of our history and culture is more important than ever and should be applauded by all in the community.”
Six distinct projects were awarded during the 2023 ceremony, and a Lifetime Achievement Award was also handed out.
Lifetime Preservation Achievement Award: Ms. Thelma Battle, African American historian of Williamson County.
Franklin native, Thelma Battle, is the foremost historian who has pioneered the study of African American history and culture in Williamson County. For nearly forty years, she has led the way in conducting oral histories from across the county, while elevating the stories of many throughout her many publications. Considered the leading expert on African American Cultural Studies in Williamson County, her vast photograph and oral histories collections are housed at several local repositories including the Williamson County Archives, the Special Collections at the Williamson County Library, the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, and the African American Heritage Society. Through her preservation advocacy work, she championed saving the Natchez neighborhood, is one of the founders of the African American Heritage Society of Williamson County and pursued saving the historic McLemore House in the Hard Bargain Neighborhood.
Excellence in Preservation Through Rehabilitation (Residential): 402 Bridge Street, owned by Ryan and Laura Grant
This award recognizes the Grants vision of appropriately conserving the historic home, while carefully incorporating modern upgrades, using sustainable treatments to lessen the impact on the historic brickwork. By preserving much of the home’s interior and exterior features, they sensitively highlighted its architectural elements while compatibly using new materials and design elements that made its rehabilitation a success.
Excellence in Preservation Through Rehabilitation (Commercial): Stable Reserve
This award recognizes Stable Reserve, a new business on Main Street, for appropriately conserving a historic commercial building, carefully incorporating modern upgrades, while preserving original flooring and intentionally highlighting key architectural features. Stable Reserve took their rehabilitation one step further by authentically representing placemaking within the name of their business to the building’s history.
Preservation through Restoration: Wyatt Hall, Dr. Benny and Mrs. Alex Woody
This award recognizes the Woody’s to exemplary restoration of Wyatt Hall by retaining its integrity throughout the c1800 home. Through their efforts, the home retains its original exterior footprint and interior design, only sensitive upgrades were considered, even the original dirt floor and steep limestone steps leading into the basement.
Excellence in Preservation Through Restoration of Material Culture: Ms. Robanne Legan of Southall Meadows
This award recognizes Ms. Robanne Legan and her family for their commitment to preserving the material culture of Williamson County through the restoration of their property’s stone stacked walls.
Excellence in Craftsmanship: Dr. Benny Woody
This award recognizes Dr. Benny Woody and his exemplary individual craftsmanship, painstakingly restoring the log cabin on Wyatt Hall’s property, using historic preservation techniques.
Excellence in Heritage Preservation: Wyatt Hall, Dr. Benny and Mrs. Alex Woody
This award recognizes the Woody’s commitment to cultural stewardship of Wyatt Hall through their ongoing work to preserve and sustain the historic house and its landscape though Franklin’s last remaining green gateway.
For information on the 2023 Award winners, and to see past winners, visit www.williamsonheritage.org/preservation/awards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.